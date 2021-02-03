Limpopo police attacked after arresting 19 following murder of four people

A group of community members in Mutele village, Limpopo, allegedly attacked the Masisi police station following the arrest of 19 murder suspects.

This after four people were murdered in a mob attack on Monday.

According to province’s police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba, community members threw stones, breaking the police station’s windows on Tuesday night.

“The angry crowd came to the police station, demanding the release of the suspects. They then started throwing stones and damaged two windows. Public order police members were called to assist the local police and had to use rubber bullets to repel the crowd.

ALSO READ: Mob justice: 18-year old burned alive

“We condemn this violence that is clearly aimed at bringing about lawlessness in the area. The police will be relentless in hunting down all those who participated in this violence. Community members are urged to assist the police in searching for the missing man and must desist from taking the law into their own hands,” said Ledwaba.

One suspect was arrested for public violence and malicious damage to property.

The 19 suspects arrested on Monday will appear in Musina Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, facing charges of four counts of murder, arson and malicious damage to property.

In another incident on Saturday, 43-year-old Ngoako Thomas Pilusa was stoned to death and set alight at Bismarck village.

The attackers also damaged his properties, including a house and motor vehicles and went on to torch a house belonging to another person.

“The deceased was allegedly at home when a group of about six men arrived and started to assault him and damaging his house, furniture and two vehicles. Thereafter, they took him to the nearby bushes and jointly with other community members, stoned and set him alight. He died on the scene.

“The crowd reportedly moved to the house of another person and when they could not find him, they torched his house,” said Ledwaba.

ALSO READ: Man beaten to death in alleged mob justice killing, three arrested

The motive for the incident is still unknown.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.