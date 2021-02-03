Elderly man assaulted and robbed

An elderly man, Erenst du Preez, was assaulted and robbed of his money in Klipfontein on Tuesday.

Du Preez was sitting with family at a doctor’s room in Klipfontein waiting to travel with them back to his house after working the evening.

While waiting, Du Preez decided he was going to walk to the shop along the sidewalk to buy refreshments.

As Du Preez got to a corridor, he was grabbed by two young men.

“The one grabbed me by my neck and pushed me into the corridor and then into an open area in the middle of the centre, he stuck his hand into my shirt and took R1,000,” said a very emotional Du Preez.

Once they got the money, they punched him until he was down on the ground.

“I am in so much pain, but people just walked past, and they did nothing,” said Du Preez.

This article was republished from Witbank News with permission

