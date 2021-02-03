Man shot dead in Roodepoort during argument about a tender

An alleged altercation outside a construction site in Roodepoort resulted in two males being shot. One of them succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Tuesday.

The site between Falls and Johan Roads, off Hendrik Potgieter Road in Little Falls, was the scene of the crime earlier when a group of men confronted another group, and started an argument before opening fire on two vehicles.

BCI Security’s Quinton Young, who was at the scene reported: “Five to six males arrived at the site and asked questions to the lot. The confrontation got heated and the group of men then opened fire on one of the vehicles, shooting the person who later died at least four to five times before aiming the gun at the passenger who was shot in his arm,” he explained, adding that another vehicle was also struck by bullets, but luckily nobody in it was hurt.

Young disclosed that the suspects apparently escaped in a minibus and private car. He said various police units were on scene to investigate the matter.

Honeydew Police spokesperson Captain Balan Muthan, who confirmed the incident, said it stemmed from an argument about a tender.

“According to the information I received, the individuals were arguing about a tender before the shooting. The victim died after being taken to a nearby hospital. The matter is under investigation,” Muthan explained.

This article was republished from Roodepoort Record with permission

