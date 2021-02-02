Man gets two life sentences and 114 years behind bars for multiple rapes, kidnappings

An Evaton, Gauteng, man has received two life sentences and 114 years for multiple rapes and kidnappings, which took place between 2014 and 2019.

Lebohang Mofiri, 33, appeared in the Vereeniging Circuit Court sitting at Palm Ridge Regional Court on Tuesday.

He was found guilty of four counts of rape, four counts of sexual offences, three counts of kidnapping, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition.

Mofiri committed the crimes in the Vanderbjlpark and Evaton areas over a period of five years.

Robbed

“In November 2014, Mofiri robbed a couple while at a garage in Beverly Hills Phase 4 and raped the girlfriend. A year later, in November 2015, he approached two females while they were walking home in Evaton.

“He threatened them with a firearm, forced them to walk with him until they reached Evaton Park, where he raped one of them twice and sexually violated the other,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

In December 2015, he robbed three women at gunpoint in their home.

“He threatened them with a firearm and robbed them of two cellphones and R4 800 cash. He went on to rape two of them and sexually violated one,” said Mahanjana.

Mofiri was arrested in September 2019 and linked to the offences by DNA.

The prosecutor, advocate Mokgaetji Juliet Makgwatha, said Mofiri had no regard for the law and his victims’ dignity.

