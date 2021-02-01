Crime 1.2.2021 01:30 pm

Elderly woman murdered at Mpumalanga old age home

Zita Goldswain
Picture: Witbank News

A man was seen driving her white Honda out the gate.

An 86-year-old woman was murdered at Edenpark Old Age Home this past weekend.

The body of Ms Johanna Rossouw was discovered on Sunday, January 31 in her house in the old age home.

She was stabbed multiple times.

Witbank News contacted the old age home numerous times for comment but the phones were not answered and the journalist was also refused entry at the security gate.

This is a developing story.

This article was republished from Witbank News with permission 

