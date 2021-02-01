WATCH: Armed robbers strike at Ballito Junction

A number of men attempted to rob a business at the Ballito Junction Regional Mall this morning armed with AK47s.

Whether the robbery was successful is still to be confirmed, however, several shots were fired during their escape.

The windows of Cherry Design Jewellery were shattered.

Police and security are currently pursuit of the men who have fled onto the M4.

The robbers are suspected to be driving a silver Audi and a white BMW, both without plates.

This article was republished from North Coast Courier with permission

