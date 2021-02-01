Crime 1.2.2021 01:17 pm

WATCH: Armed robbers strike at Ballito Junction

Juan Venter
Windows were shattered by bullet fire as the men fled the scene. Picture: social media.

The windows of Cherry Design Jewellery were shattered.

A number of men attempted to rob a business at the Ballito Junction Regional Mall this morning armed with AK47s.

Whether the robbery was successful is still to be confirmed, however, several shots were fired during their escape.

Police and security are currently pursuit of the men who have fled onto the M4.

The robbers are suspected to be driving a silver Audi and a white BMW, both without plates.

This article was republished from North Coast Courier with permission 

