Limpopo man stoned to death and set alight in mob justice attack

Police in Maake, outside Tzaneen, Limpopo, have launched a manhunt following the murder of a 43-year-old man in Bismarck village on Sunday morning.

Police Spokesperson, Brig Motlafela Mojapelo says the deceased, who has been identified as Ngoako Thomas Pilusa, was stoned to death and set alight, with his attackers also damaging his property, including his house and motor vehicle. The suspects also torched the house of another person.

Mojapelo says Pilusa was at home when a group of six men arrived and began to assualt him. They then took him to nearby bushes, together with other residents, and stoned and set him alight. Pilusa died on the scene.

“The crowd reportedly moved to the house of another person and when they could not find him, they torched his house. The Maake SAPS, together with the Puplic Order Police (POPs) unit responded to a call about these heinous crimes and the crowd left before they arrived,” he said.

The Provincial Police Commissioner, Lt Gen Nneke Ledwaba has strongly condemned the attack and has directed the suspects be hunted down and brought to book. “The Police will continue working hard to ensure that those who engage in brutal attacks and lawlessness are arrested,” he said.

Mojapelo says the motive for the incident is still unknown, but domestic violence cannot be ruled out.

“Cases of murder, arson and malicious damage to property were opened for investigation. Anyone with information can contact Lieutenant Colonel Theo Mans at 079 875 757, the crime stop number at 0860010111, the nearest police station or the MySAPSApp.”

