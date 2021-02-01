‘Drunk’ cop caught in video struggling to inspect car damage has been fired

The South African Police Service (Saps) has dismissed Constable Tsekiso Jonas Tshabalala from North West after being caught on video struggling to inspect state car damage after allegedly hitting a fence in November.

In the video, community members could be seen trying to show the constable where the state vehicle was damaged, but he struggled to inspect it himself as he could not stand. He ended up falling to the ground.

A case of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless and/or negligent driving was opened for investigation.

The former cop, whose dismissal was confirmed on Tuesday last week, was stationed at Wolmaransstad in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District.

Tshabalala’s dismissal follows an internal disciplinary process which was instituted against him in terms of Saps discipline regulations soon after he committed a misconduct.

According to Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, preliminary investigation revealed that the constable was not authorised to drive a state motor vehicle.

“As a result, he will also face an additional charge of use of motor vehicle without owner’s consent. Departmental investigation will also be instituted against the member in terms of Saps discipline regulations,” said Mokgwabone.

The former constable, who was later arrested and released on R500, is still facing charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and use of motor vehicle without owner’s consent. He is due to appear in court on 19 March 2021.

North West police commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena welcomed the dismissal and described the former member’s conduct as unprofessional and unbecoming.

He pointed out that the action taken and the sanction imposed would send a clear message that the police would not tolerate members who failed to adhere to the code of conduct.

