Crime 31.1.2021 08:06 pm

‘Drunk’ North West cop dismissed after allegedly crashing state car

News24 Wire
‘Drunk’ North West cop dismissed after allegedly crashing state car

Constable Tsekiso Jonas Tshabalala, who was stationed at Wolmaransstad in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District, was dismissed on Tuesday. Photo: Video screenshot/Twitter

Preliminary investigations revealed the police officer was not authorised to drive a state vehicle. Constable Tshabalala was arrested and released on R500 bail, and will appear in court in March.

A North West police constable was dismissed after he was caught on video when he inspected damage he had allegedly caused to a state vehicle while drunk.

Constable Tsekiso Jonas Tshabalala, who was stationed at Wolmaransstad in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District, was dismissed on Tuesday, police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone confirmed.

“Tshabalala’s dismissal follows an internal disciplinary process, which was instituted against him in terms of SAPS Discipline Regulations soon after he committed a misconduct on Saturday, 28 November 2020,” said Mokgwabone.

The internal disciplinary process was instigated after a video went viral on social media, showing “a fully uniformed and intoxicated Tshabalala struggling to stand on his feet”, while trying to inspect damages to a state motor vehicle caused when he reversed into a fence in Tswelelang Location, Wolmaransstad.

In the video, taken by a community member in Tswelelang, the constable appears confused after reversing into the fence. A man then pulls him out of the police vehicle, but he stumbles to the ground. The police officer’s speech sounds slurred.

Preliminary investigations revealed the police officer was not authorised to drive a state vehicle.

Tshabalala was subsequently arrested and released on R500 bail.

He is still facing charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and use of a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. He is due to appear in court on Friday, 19 March.

North West provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena has welcomed the dismissal. At the time of the incident, Kwena described the former member’s conduct as unprofessional and unbecoming.

He added the action taken against the officer will “certainly send a clear message that the service will not tolerate members who fail to adhere to the code of conduct”.

News24

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Police probe fatal shooting of six people in Khayelitsha 31.1.2021
Suspected car thieves injured after shootout with police in Joburg  30.1.2021
Over 35K firearms destroyed as amnesty period nears end 28.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Several of Trump’s impeachment lawyers ditch team – reports

Business News New 0% drunk-driving law: This is how it will affect your car insurance

Business News This is what it is like to own a liquor store during the alcohol ban

Business News Staying optimistic during a booze ban: The story of a brewery owner

State Capture Zuma’s millions, anonymous spies identified – the week that was at the Zondo inquiry


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition