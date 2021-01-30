Security employee strapped with explosives, forced to withdraw cash (video)

SBV cash-in-transit employees overcame an ordeal involving one of their members allegedly strapped with explosives while being forced to remove money from ATMs in the Cape Town area on Saturday.

The Western Cape bomb disposal unit was dispatched to the N2 highway near Macassar to respond to the incident, after the employee was allegedly abducted, strapped with explosives and later dropped off with the weapons still attached to him.

SBV Services has since confirmed the incident, which they said took place while two first-level maintenance teams were servicing ATMs.

The attack targeted both teams.

The bomb disposal unit safely detached the explosives.

SBV CEO Mark Barett said in a statement on Saturday that an unknown number of suspects were involved, and confirmed that no SBV employees or civilians were injured during the attack.

Brigadier Novela Potelwa said detectives are investigating a case of kidnapping and robbery. Investigations are ongoing.

SBV appealed to anyone with information to call their Early Warning Robbery Hotline on 083-408-7029. All information will be treated as confidential.

Compiled by Nica Richards

