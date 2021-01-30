Three teens killed, one wounded in Cape Town drive-by shooting

Western Cape police are investigating a triple murder and an attempted murder, after a shooting in Ravensmead on Friday night. Three of the victims were teenagers.

Detectives from the province’s Anti-Gang Unit have been assigned to the case, confirmed police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

“Reports from the scene indicate that at 21:00 on Friday evening, Ravensmead police were called to a house in Eureka Estate. Upon arrival in Fabriek Street, the bodies of two 16-year-old youths and a 45-year-old man were lying outside the house,” Potelwa said.

It is believed that a white vehicle pulled up in front of the house and and that the suspects opened fire, she said.

A fourth person, aged 18, was injured in the shooting. The victim had already been taken to a medical facility for treatment when police arrived, Potelwa added.

In a separate incident, Delft police responded to a shooting in an open field at the back of Liesbeeck Street in Leiden on Friday.

A 29-year-old man was shot dead by unknown assailants.

News24

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.