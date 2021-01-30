Crime 30.1.2021 04:10 pm

Taxi driver escapes unscathed after being robbed, abducted in KZN

Citizen reporter
Reaction Unit South Africa at the scene of the hijacking and attempted kidnapping. Photo: Facebook/Reaction Unit South Africa

Armed men forced the driver into his white Toyota Quantum. He was blindfolded and driven around for over an hour before being dumped in Verulam. 

A taxi driver whose vehicle was stolen was dropped off after being briefly kept hostage in the Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal area on Friday night. 

The 55-year-old was hijacked after dropping his last passenger off in Trenance Park. 

The man told Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) that he was accosted by five armed men at his last stop. 

The men forced him into his white Toyota Quantum. He was blindfolded and driven around for over an hour before being dumped in Verulam. 

The suspects escaped in his vehicle. 

After being dumped, the driver flagged down a passing motorist, who drove him to a service station nearby. He escaped the incident unscathed. 

The suspects are still at large. The man’s number plate was ND 82930.

Compiled by Nica Richards

