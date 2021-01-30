Taxi driver escapes unscathed after being robbed, abducted in KZN

A taxi driver whose vehicle was stolen was dropped off after being briefly kept hostage in the Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal area on Friday night.

The 55-year-old was hijacked after dropping his last passenger off in Trenance Park.

The man told Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) that he was accosted by five armed men at his last stop.

The men forced him into his white Toyota Quantum. He was blindfolded and driven around for over an hour before being dumped in Verulam.

The suspects escaped in his vehicle.

After being dumped, the driver flagged down a passing motorist, who drove him to a service station nearby. He escaped the incident unscathed.

The suspects are still at large. The man’s number plate was ND 82930.

