30.1.2021 04:03 pm

Man in court for cash-in-transit robbery at KZN pension pay point

Man in court for cash-in-transit robbery at KZN pension pay point

Pensioners and shoppers crowd a mall to collect Sassa grants and do essential shopping. File image for illustration: Twitter/@SayEntrepreneur

He was part of a group of armed men who allegedly fired shots and robbed the security guards of their pistols and cash, cellphones and a post office motor vehicle before fleeing the scene.

A 20-year-old man has appeared in court in connection with a cash-in-transit heist in KwaZulu-Natal last year.

Siyanda Mfeka was remanded in custody after he appeared in the Ndwedwe Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

It is alleged that, on 6 August 2020 at about 08:00, security guards were delivering cash at a pension pay point in Thafamasi in the Ndwedwe area when they were accosted by armed men.

They allegedly fired shots and robbed the security guards of their pistols and an undisclosed amount of cash, cellphones and a post office motor vehicle before fleeing the scene, said Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo.

“Hawks members from the Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation team received information about the suspect who was allegedly involved in another case, who was appearing in court, and he was arrested,” he said.

The Hawks were also investigating Mfeka’s potential involvement in other similar incidents, said Mhlongo.

The case was postponed to 5 February.

