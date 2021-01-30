Suspected car thieves injured after shootout with police in Joburg 

Three people were injured during shootout with police in Johannesburg on Friday, while another was arrested, SAPS have confirmed.

Police and Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers were following a tip-off about a vehicle stolen in Tsakane earlier this month, when they spotted a Ford Fiesta with four occupants in Droste Park on Friday around 16:30.

“While stopping the vehicle, suspects started shooting at the police and shootout ensued. Three suspects were injured and taken to hospital under police guard, while a fourth suspect was taken to custody,” said police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo.

According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, paramedics arrived on the scene at 16:35 to find the local authorities already in attendance.

The injured suspects were found lying near a light motor vehicle, he said.

“Medics assessed the patients and found that two men were in a critical condition while a third man was in a serious condition, all having sustained gunshot wounds. Medics treated the patients and provided the two critically injured with advanced life support interventions before they were transported to nearby hospitals for urgent care.”

Police recovered two unlicensed firearms used by the suspects.

They are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and possession of a suspected stolen vehicle.

News24

