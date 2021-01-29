Woman gets life in prison for torching husband

A 26-year-old mother of one was sentenced to life after she killed her son’s father by pouring petrol on his car and setting it alight in 2018.

In March 2018, the Cato Crest resident, Samkelisiwe Precious Ndwalane, and the father of her child, Yamkele Dlamini, had broken up when she called him to her home under the pretence of signing documents for their son.

When he arrived, she poured petrol over his car and set it alight while he was inside. Dlamini, who was 23-years-old at that time, succumbed to the extensive injuries and died at King Edward Hospital.

W/O Det Soobramoney of Cato Manor SAPS followed up on the case and conducted investigations, which led to Ndwalane being sentenced to life imprisonment for pre-meditated murder.

She was recently convicted in the Durban Magistrates Court. She will be serving her sentence at the Westville Correctional Services.

ALSO READ: Suspect hands himself over to cops for murder committed in 2010

Cato Manor SAPS communications officer, Cpt CA Sibiya, applauded the detective for the good conviction.

“We commend our hardworking and dedicated detectives for all the work they put in to secure convictions and ensuring that perpetrators of crime remain behind bars. Once again, we appeal to residents to never take the law into their own hands but if there is an issue they should report it to the police,” concluded Cpt Sibiya.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.