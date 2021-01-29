Stripper, 3 minors accused of stabbing, suffocating, scalding victim with boiling water

Vincent Bartes, who was found dead in his Welgelegen home on Sunday, was burnt with boiling water, stabbed and suffocated, the Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed.

On Thursday, Jamie Lee Moses, 21, together with three juveniles, aged between 15 and 17, appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court for the killing.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the State would oppose bail owing to the seriousness of the charges.

The case was postponed to 10 February.

Moses is being held at Pollsmoor Prison, while the three minors are remanded at places of safety.

Netwerk24 reported Moses – a mother of one – was a stripper who met Bartes at a Bellville strip club.

The four are alleged to have fled the scene in Bartes’ silver Mercedes-Benz, while his laptop and other electronic equipment had been stolen.

The suspects were arrested in Rocklands, Mitchells Plain, on Tuesday, a day after his car was found abandoned in the area.

The three minors had reportedly each made a confession, while Moses would not co-operate with the police.

Security guards responding to neighbours’ reports of a loud bang – presumed to have occurred when the car was stolen – found Bartes bound and dead in a bedroom on Sunday night.

The attack is believed to have taken place sometime between 21:00 and 22:00.

