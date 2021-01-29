Man gets two life sentences for raping young boys in Free State

A 37-year cow herder from Lesotho has been given two life sentences after raping two young boys in Bloemspruit, Free State.

Lepita Nkoto was sentenced recently by the Bloemfontein Regional Court, more than three years after he committed the crimes.

On 24 October 2017, Nkoto lured two boys aged four and seven to nearby bushes after they were playing near their homes in Bloemspruit Phase 10.

On this day, he raped the 7-year-old boy, and threatened to kill them both if they told anyone. He then gave them R5 each.

A few days later, he found the same boys and raped the 4-year-old, again giving them R5 each.

The older boy told one of his friend about what was happening to him and the younger child, and the friend then informed the elders of the Bloemspruit community.

Bloemspruit police were called, and Nkoto was arrested on two counts of rape.

