Crime 29.1.2021 08:44 am

Man gets two life sentences for raping young boys in Free State

Citizen reporter
Man gets two life sentences for raping young boys in Free State

File image for illustration: iStock

The man raped the boys on two occasions, each time giving them R5.

A 37-year cow herder from Lesotho has been given two life sentences after raping two young boys in Bloemspruit, Free State. 

Lepita Nkoto was sentenced recently by the Bloemfontein Regional Court, more than three years after he committed the crimes. 

ALSO READ: Free State rape suspect dies after angry mob attacks him

On 24 October 2017, Nkoto lured two boys aged four and seven to nearby bushes after they were playing near their homes in Bloemspruit Phase 10. 

On this day, he raped the 7-year-old boy, and threatened to kill them both if they told anyone. He then gave them R5 each. 

A few days later, he found the same boys and raped the 4-year-old, again giving them R5 each. 

The older boy told one of his friend about what was happening to him and the younger child, and the friend then informed the elders of the Bloemspruit community. 

Bloemspruit police were called, and Nkoto was arrested on two counts of rape. 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Rape-accused Timothy Omotoso’s trial resumes 26.1.2021
Child rapist metro cop fights for lighter sentence 22.1.2021
PE teen arrested for allegedly raping girl, 12 19.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Covid-19 vaccinations: medical schemes ready to pay for their members

Covid-19 How to get the Covid-19 jab, with or without medical aid

Cricket ‘Unfortunate Yacoob has stepped down, but we’re forging ahead’ – CSA interim board’s February

Covid-19 Take Covid-19 numbers with a pinch of salt, and prepare for third, fourth waves

State Capture ANA boss admits to accepting money from SSA, Sanef calls for investigation


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition