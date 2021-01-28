Three suspects nabbed for money laundering in Krugersdorp

Three suspects are expected to appear at the Kagiso Magistrates Court in Krugersdorp soon facing charges relating to money laundering.

They are currently detained at Kagiso police station.

Three suspects were arrested on Thursday morning during a random stop and search operation conducted on the R41 road in Randfontein after they were found with a large sum of money that could not be accounted for according to Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson Sello Maremane.

Maremane said a male suspect – aged 46 – who was a passenger in a white taxi was arrested after being found carrying cash amounting to R34,430 in the first incident.

“The suspect could not give a clear explanation as to why he was carrying the cash thus failed to account.”

Maremane further said two male suspects in separate incident – aged 48 and 54 – were found carrying cash amounting to R112,000 while in an Uber ride.

He continued to say that police seized a total of R146,430 in cash from the arrests.

“The Gauteng Traffic Police is delighted that the suspects allegedly involved in money laundering were swiftly intercepted and stopped in their tracks.

“These arrests will send a strong warning that Gauteng has a zero-tolerance approach on criminal elements such as money laundering.

“Money laundering poses a significant risk in the growth of our economy and has far reaching implications since most of these monies are not subjected to tax regulations.

“Anyone found in possession of money that cannot be accounted for will be arrested immediately without fear or favour,” he added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.