WATCH: Suspects hold Joburg delivery men at gunpoint and steal parcels

Masondo said the value of the stolen items was unknown.

Police have launched a manhunt for a group of suspects who robbed a courier van in Midrand, Gauteng, on Tuesday.

The armed robbers approached the van while parked outside a residence.

CCTV footage of the incident shows an unsuspecting delivery man walking away from the vehicle, parcels in hand.

His colleague remained in the vehicle.

“It is alleged that at about 09:00 a courier vehicle driver and his colleague were attacked and held at gunpoint in Vorna Valley, Midrand, when they were delivering the parcels,” Captain Mavela Masondo said in a statement.

The suspects then removed the packages from the courier van and placed it into two getaway cars – a white Mercedes-Benz and a white Toyota Etios.

Masondo said the value of the stolen items was unknown. The victims were not injured.

Police have appealed for any information that could lead to the arrest of the robbers.

