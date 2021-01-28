One suspect killed, one arrested after axe-wielding robbers target KZN post office

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been arrested after suspects armed with an axe robbed a post office. A second suspect was killed during a shootout with police.

On Tuesday, armed suspects entered the Amanzimtoti post office and used the axe to smash glass counters, said Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo.

ALSO READ: Spaza shopkeeper shot and killed during robbery

“It is alleged that… armed suspects entered the Amanzimtoti post office and reportedly used an axe to smash the [glass] counter to gain access to cash. The suspects then took just over R100 000 in cash before they fled the scene in their getaway vehicle,” Mhlongo said.

Police received a tip-off that the robbers had fled toward Umbumbulu in a black Nissan Navara.

“The suspects’ vehicle was spotted in the Umbumbulu area by ET Rapid Response members and the suspects allegedly fired shots toward the security guards, who retaliated, resulting in one suspect being fatally wounded. An undisclosed amount of cash and an axe were found at the scene,” Mhlongo said.

READ NEXT: Western Cape health dept condemns armed robbery at community health centre

A 39-year-old suspect was arrested.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Amanzimtoti Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on a charge of armed robbery.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.