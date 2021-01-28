Crime 28.1.2021 11:34 am

Midrand police warn public of increased hijackings

Andrei van Wyk
Midrand police warn public of increased hijackings

A spike in truck hijackings have become a cause for concern for police. Picture: Kobus Steenkamp/Facebook.

Many of these incidents involved criminals in a Golf GTI.

Midrand police are calling on residents to be careful following an increase in hijackings at off-ramps in the area.

Spokesperson for the Midrand police Constable Elliot Mabulane said: “We have seen rising numbers of hijackings at Midrand off-ramps which include Olifantsfontein, Allandale and New Road, 16th Road, and Lever Road.”

He added that these have been identified as hotspots and urged motorists to be careful between 8am and 1pm when most incidents reportedly took place.

ALSO READ: Hijackings, vehicle theft increases as restrictions are lifted – Tracker

Mabulane said the incidents usually involved the criminals pulling up next to victims’ vehicles, opening their windows and pointing firearms at the victims while ordering them out of their cars. He added that many of these incidents involved criminals in a Golf GTI.

He urged the community to be on the lookout, remain vigilant and report any suspicious behavior in the community to their local police station.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 How to get the Covid-19 jab, with or without medical aid

Cricket ‘Unfortunate Yacoob has stepped down, but we’re forging ahead’ – CSA interim board’s February

Covid-19 Take Covid-19 numbers with a pinch of salt, and prepare for third, fourth waves

State Capture ANA boss admits to accepting money from SSA, Sanef calls for investigation

News Update Good Samaritans who found boy who survived Voëlklip crash open up 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition