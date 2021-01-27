Two arrested after fraudulent Sassa grant application

Police in the Eastern Cape have arrested two suspects in their 50s who allegedly tried to fraudulently apply for South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grants.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said the suspects were also found in possession of medication believed to have been stolen.

“It is alleged that on 20 January 2021, Nowhle Ngcelwane, 55, and Andile Andries Heshu, 54, and one other woman, 56, were at the Sassa office in Koyana Street in Zwide to make an application for the grant. As per the procedure, the doctor on duty must conduct a thorough interview with all applicants as well as examine their medication. The doctor became suspicious during the interviews and informed the disability grant coordinator of his suspicion. While still probing them, one female applicant ran away. Police were contacted and the two remaining suspects were arrested.

“Ms Ngcelwane and the other female were together while Heshu was on his own.

“It is further alleged that the medicines are obtained at a cost from a person in Zwide,” Naidu said.

Ngcelwane and Heshu appeared in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court last Friday, and were released on R500 bail each. Their next court appearance is on 13 April 2021.

“The arrest of the third suspect and the person who sold the medicine is imminent,” Naidu said.

