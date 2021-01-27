Angry bikers allegedly assault motorist, run over cop at police station

The wrath of angry bikers led to chaotic scenes at the Belfast police station in Mpumalanga over the weekend.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, the “horrifying” ordeal started when two people in a motor vehicle were driving on the N4 near Machadodorp on Saturday. They tried to overtake a truck but seemingly noticed it was unsafe to do so.

“[The driver] then moved back into his lane and reportedly collided with a motorbike, forcing it off the road. The driver is said to have stopped his vehicle but, unfortunately, he was allegedly assaulted by a group of men and – due to the hostility as well as continuous assault experienced from the suspects – the two occupants feared for their lives and drove from the scene to the Belfast police station to get help. But their assailants followed them,” Hlathi said.

ALSO READ: Man in custody following alleged ‘road rage’ shooting in Bryanston

When they arrived, the two ran into the police station screaming for help. A police officer rushed to assist and realised they were being followed by a group of men on motorbikes, as well as a white bakkie.

Cop run over by bakkie

“The officer came closer in an attempt to understand what was going on but was reportedly bumped over by the said bakkie. Other members of the station intervened as well and attempted to seize the bakkie that nearly took the life of a police officer, but the driver as well as the other men became aggressive toward the members and speedily fled from the police station,” Hlathi said.

The bakkie managed to flee the scene.

Hlathi said two counts of assault and malicious damage to property have been registered at Machadodorp.

“The suspects will also face an additional case of attempted murder with regards to the police member who was bumped over and [the case] was registered at Belfast.”Police management has since vowed to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

“This type of an attitude is discouraged as it shows a total disregard for the law and disrespect to officials who are mandated to uphold the law, hence the arrest of these individuals is eminent,” Hlathi added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.