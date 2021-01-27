Milk merchant bust for selling liquor hidden in bags of potatoes

Police in Brits, North West, on Monday arrested a store owner, whose shop sells milk, for allegedly selling alcohol they found hidden in bags of potatoes.

Police spokesperson in the province, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, said two men were arrested on the day at around 12pm, following a tip-off that alcohol was being sold at a store that sells milk.

“According to information and subsequent to receiving the tip-off, the members kept an observation and proceeded to the store. Upon arrival, the store manager was found selling liquor to a client. A search was conducted leading to the discovery of liquor hidden inside potato bags.

“Both the store manager and the client were arrested and issued with fines. The store manager, aged 54, was fined R5000 while a R1000 fine was imposed on a 50-year-old client. The police then confiscated liquor worth R16,250,” Mokgwabone said.

Mokgwabone added that operations to enforce adjusted level 3 lockdown regulations and the Disaster Management Act would continue.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

