Two men appear in court after paying fuel worth R110K with fake fleet cards

Two men appeared in the eMalahleni District Court in Mpumalanga on Monday on a charge of fraud after they allegedly made fraudulent transactions with counterfeit fleet fuel cards.

Kenneth Maoto, 35, and Reginaldo Nuvunga, 34, were arrested in eMalahleni by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team on Friday.

The men were initially arrested on 15 January by Vaalbank Detective Services after presenting two counterfeit fleet cards for payment at a local garage.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, investigations by the Hawks linked the men to similar fraudulent transactions.

They were consequently charged for at least two transactions at eMalahleni garages in January. They were arrested in court following their appearance for the earlier alleged offence.

“During the investigations, it was found that they had [allegedly] fraudulently created counterfeit fuel cards under two different companies. The fraudulent transactions amount to just over R110 000,” Sekgotodi said.

The case against the men was postponed to 3 February for further investigation. The suspects remain in custody.

