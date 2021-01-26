Crime 26.1.2021 03:29 pm

Two men appear in court after paying fuel worth R110K with fake fleet cards

News24 Wire
Two men appear in court after paying fuel worth R110K with fake fleet cards

Picture: iStock

The case against the men was postponed to 3 February for further investigation.

Two men appeared in the eMalahleni District Court in Mpumalanga on Monday on a charge of fraud after they allegedly made fraudulent transactions with counterfeit fleet fuel cards.

Kenneth Maoto, 35, and Reginaldo Nuvunga, 34, were arrested in eMalahleni by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team on Friday.

The men were initially arrested on 15 January by Vaalbank Detective Services after presenting two counterfeit fleet cards for payment at a local garage.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, investigations by the Hawks linked the men to similar fraudulent transactions.

They were consequently charged for at least two transactions at eMalahleni garages in January. They were arrested in court following their appearance for the earlier alleged offence.

“During the investigations, it was found that they had [allegedly] fraudulently created counterfeit fuel cards under two different companies. The fraudulent transactions amount to just over R110 000,” Sekgotodi said.

The case against the men was postponed to 3 February for further investigation. The suspects remain in custody.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Hawks re-arrest fugitive drug dealer from Secunda at OR Tambo 26.1.2021
R4.8m fraud case against OR Tambo municipal boss postponed to February 25.1.2021
Bogus doctor nabbed for treating patients without operating license 22.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Tropical storm Eloise: South Africa gears up for big rains

Politics Ramaphosa ‘weakened’ politically without Mthembu at his side – analyst

General Cele calls for investigation into Mpumalanga Premier’s conduct

General Mpumalanga Premier says she was not aware her mask had fallen off

General He said ‘Cyril will be disappointed’ – nurse Mavis details Jackson Mthembu’s last moments


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition