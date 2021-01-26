WATCH: Courier van robbed in Midrand

A case of robbery was opened in the Midrand Police Station on Tuesday following a CourierIT van robbery in the area.

Twitter user Yusuf Abramjee shared a video on social media showing four suspects emptying parcels from a courier van into a private car.

According to a police official, the incident took place in Sparrow Avenue in Vorna Valley, Midrand, on Tuesday morning.

In the video, two people presumed to be the CourierIT employees can be seen moving parcels out of the van into a recipient’s residence before two cars arrive and rob the van.

Courier robbery – Sparrow Ave, Vorna Valley, Midrand.

“The driver had no information what were the goods being delivered, hence we cannot say what was taken from the van and the estimates of the costs.

“Right now we do not have full details of the story but we can confirm that the incident did take place and we are still waiting to get full information,” said the police official.

