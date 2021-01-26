Durban man, 55, nabbed for selling liquor

A Durban-based man was arrested and released on R2000 bail after the police caught him allegedly selling alcohol in contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said the 55-year-old suspect was arrested in Merebank, where a large quantity of liquor valued at an estimated R6000 was confiscated.

The liquor the police seized included crates of beers and ciders and also money made from the sale of alcohol was also confiscated, Mbele said.

Mbele said the suspect was charged for dealing liquor and appeared in the Wentworth Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where he was granted R2000 bail and the matter was adjourned to Thursday.

Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula, commended the team for the arrest of the suspect.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

