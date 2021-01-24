Boyfriend allegedly bites off girlfriend’s ear in Midrand

A man was arrested in Rabie Ridge on 9 January, after he had allegedly bitten off his girlfriend’s ear while they were arguing.

According to the Rabie Ridge Police Station spokesperson Sergeant Jacob Nhlongo, the 32-year-old man, believed to be the boyfriend of the victim, allegedly came home drunk and started causing a fight.

“The complainant alleged that around 11.25 pm her boyfriend returned home heavily drunk and started making noise while she was sleeping, waking her up to accusations of her sleeping with her ex-boyfriend.

“The suspect then inserted [poked] the victim in her nose using his finger. Which was when the complainant tried to stop him by biting his finger, but, the boyfriend [allegedly] went straight for her ear and bit it off.”

Nhlongo concluded that the suspect was arrested soon after the complainant opened a case and was detained at the Rabie Ridge Police Station.

“The suspect will soon appear in the Tembisa Magistrates’ Court for charges relating to domestic violence and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm,” he concluded.

This article first appeared on the Midrand Reporter and has been republished with permission.