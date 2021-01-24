Crime 24.1.2021 07:17 am

Northern Cape man arrested after R10k worth of copper cables found in backyard

News24 wire
Police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana said that the cables, weighing 97kg, were discovered during operations in Galeshewe on last Friday.

Northern Cape police have arrested a man who was found with stolen copper cables, valued at R 10 000, hidden in his backyard.

“The suspect was arrested on Friday, 22 January 2021. His arrest was executed after the Frances Task Team operationalised Crime Intelligence information,” said Tawana.

The man is expected to appear in the Galeshewe Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

