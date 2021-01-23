Two severely burnt suspects arrested for alleged pipeline fuel theft

Two people have been arrested by members of Fidelity Security for the alleged theft of fuel from a pipeline at Kendal near Phola, Mpumalanga, on Thursday.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, the two were arrested after Transnet control room detected a fuel pressure drop on the pipeline.

Authorities responded to the identified spot and arrested one suspect who attempted to run away.

ALSO READ: Suspected Johannesburg cable thief in critical condition after being electrocuted

“He had fresh burn marks all over his body. There was a big fire in the maize field nearby and upon inspection they realised that the flames is from the burning Transnet pipeline.

“The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team and local police were summoned to the scene for further investigation. Following an intensive search a second suspect who was also badly burnt was apprehended after he was found hiding under a bridge.”

Emergency services were called and the two were transported to hospital under police guard.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Phola Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of malicious damage to property, tampering with essential infrastructure and theft of fuel.

(Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.