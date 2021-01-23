Crime 23.1.2021 03:09 pm

Police arrest man after finding ‘stolen’ copper worth R4.8m

News24 Wire
Police arrest man after finding ‘stolen’ copper worth R4.8m

Picture: iStock

The suspect will be profiled to determine if he is not linked to other cases.

A 38-year-old man is expected to appear in court after he was allegedly found with suspected stolen copper plates valued at R4.8 million in Gauteng.

“In the early hours of Friday, the Sedibeng TRT [Tactical Response Team] and other units followed up intelligence-driven information about a truck full of copper that was robbed in Cleveland, heading to Sedibeng,” police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said.

ALSO READ: Two arrested for copper theft in Alexandra

Information led the team to Vanderbijlpark, where copper plates with an estimated value of R3 million were recovered. The police were then led to De Deur, where hidden copper plates valued at around R1.8 million were recovered.

“The suspect will be profiled to determine if he is not linked to other cases. An investigation is under way as police continue to search for other suspects who may be working with the arrested suspect in the commission of crimes,” Makhubele said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Rail Enforcement Unit proves battle against vandalism can be won – Cape Chamber 6.3.2019
Plague of copper theft from fire-ravaged Knysna homes 28.7.2017
Four jailed for copper theft 9.9.2016


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Booze ban: Illegal sales under the table as outlets fight for survival

Business News MTI Bitcoin ‘trading’ scheme leads to wine, antidepressants and tears

Crime MULTIMEDIA: Shootout between alleged CIT robbers, cops in Katlehong leaves four dead

Protests Total blackout at SABC today as union workers down tools

General Jackson Mthembu’s doctor died in Netcare helicopter crash – Mkhize


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition