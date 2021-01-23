Police arrest man after finding ‘stolen’ copper worth R4.8m

A 38-year-old man is expected to appear in court after he was allegedly found with suspected stolen copper plates valued at R4.8 million in Gauteng.

“In the early hours of Friday, the Sedibeng TRT [Tactical Response Team] and other units followed up intelligence-driven information about a truck full of copper that was robbed in Cleveland, heading to Sedibeng,” police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said.

Information led the team to Vanderbijlpark, where copper plates with an estimated value of R3 million were recovered. The police were then led to De Deur, where hidden copper plates valued at around R1.8 million were recovered.

“The suspect will be profiled to determine if he is not linked to other cases. An investigation is under way as police continue to search for other suspects who may be working with the arrested suspect in the commission of crimes,” Makhubele said.

