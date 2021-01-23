Crime 23.1.2021 12:28 pm

Alleged drug dealer rearrested at OR Tambo International Airport

Alleged drug dealer rearrested at OR Tambo International Airport

Police said Okonkwo Kingsley Nwabuike, 46, was rearrested by the Hawks after information from Interpol that he would be arriving in South Africa from Nigeria.

An alleged drug dealer who was on the run was rearrested at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Thursday.

In a statement on Friday evening, police said Okonkwo Kingsley Nwabuike, 46, was rearrested by the Hawks after information from Interpol that he would be arriving in South Africa from Nigeria.

“He was initially arrested along with Cypriah Joshua Emeka (31) on 31 August 2017 at Blouberg Street in Secunda during a search and seizure operation. They were found in possession of crystal meth, khat and uncut rock drugs valued at R300 000. They were both released on bail,” spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi.

After being released on bail, Emeka continued to attend court while a warrant of arrest was issued for Nwabuike, who fled the country.

Nwabuike appeared in the Secunda Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga on Friday and the case was postponed to 26 January for a formal bail application.

