Crime 22.1.2021 07:08 pm

Northern Cape man get 15 years behind bars for murdering wife

News24 Wire


The deceased was assaulted with a sharp object by her husband who had fled the scene.

The Northern Cape High Court handed down a 15-year sentence to a 37-year-old man for the murder of his wife.

Arrie Koper was arrested for the murder of his wife, Aneline, after her body was found on Sunday morning, 4 August 2019.

“The body of a 32-year-old mother of seven had sustained severe head injuries and was found lying at her residence in Louisvale Dorp outside Upington,” police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said in a statement on Friday.

He said the deceased was assaulted with a sharp object by her husband, Arrie, who had fled the scene.

Koper was arrested later that day.

He was detained and remained in custody for the period of the trial.

Ramatseba said the children of the deceased – aged between seven months and 15 years at that time – were placed under care by the Department of Social Development.

The acting station commander of Upington, Colonel Martin Christians, commended Constable Vanessa van der Westhuizen for the excellent investigation.

He added that gender-based violence and femicide would not be tolerated.

