Shootout between alleged CIT robbers, cops in Katlehong leaves 4 dead

Four alleged cash-in-transit (CIT) robbers were left dead following a shootout with police in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg.

South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson, Colonel Brenda Muridili, said the shootout came after a CIT robbery on Edison Street, in Langlaagte, on Friday morning at around 7am.

Muridili said one suspect has been arrested following the robbery.

“It is reported that this morning, a group of armed men allegedly used explosives to bomb an armoured vehicle in order to gain access to the safe. The suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of money, leaving the vehicle they had used to ram the armoured vehicle off the road burning. One of the security guards was taken to hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the head,” Muridili said.

After receiving reports of the robbery, crime intelligence activated its tracking teams from Limpopo and Mpumalanga, along with the Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg metro police departments to trace the suspects, Muridili said.

“The information received led the team to a safe house in Katlehong where the suspects tried to shoot their way out. One suspect was arrested while four others were fatally wounded. The team has launched a manhunt for the suspects that managed to flee the scene,” Muridili added.

Police recovered two police radios, an unlicensed firearm and two vehicles from the premises, Muridili said.

One of the vehicles was hijacked in Katlehong last month, while the other was hijacked in Sandton two weeks ago, Muridili said.

The suspects are due to appear in court soon on charges of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of stolen vehicles, possession of prohibited firearm and ammunition, Muridili said, adding that the Hawks will investigate the case.

“We are appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of the remaining suspects to kindly call our Crime Stop number ‪08600-10111 or to send tip-offs on My SAPS App.”

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

