Man drives ‘stolen car’ to Kagiso police station to plead for friend’s release

A man was arrested after driving a suspected stolen vehicle to the Kagiso police station to plead for the release of his friend.

According Captain Solomon Sibiya, Kagiso police spokesperson, members from their precinct arrested a 27-year-old suspect on the corner of Impala Road and David Webster Street in Tshepisong on Monday.

Sibiya said members of the Gauteng Traffic Police were posted near the Kagiso police precinct on Monday when they spotted a man in a vehicle on the corner. He was facing oncoming traffic and was surrounded by a group of people.

The officers drove towards them to see what was going on and the people scattered in different directions. Once they stopped next to the vehicle, they noticed new designer clothes on the back seat.

When asked to produce proof of purchase, the occupant of the vehicle failed to do so and could not even explain how or where he got the goods from,” Sibiya said.

The man was then arrested and taken to the Kagiso Police Station where a case of possession of suspected stolen property was opened.

While the police were busy with the detention process of the 27-year-old, another man entered and pleaded for the 27 year old’s release.

However, the police did some investigating and found the vehicle that the other man had arrived in at the police station was actually registered as a vehicle that had been hijacked in Roodepoort in June last year.

The other person was also arrested and charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Our members have outsmarted the suspects. They have displayed quality policing skills and I am proud of them,” said Brigadier Themba Maduna, the Kagiso Police station commander, praising his members.

The two suspects will be appearing in the Kagiso Magistrates Court. In the meantime, an investigation is underway to establish whether the 27-year-old suspect may be linked to a Westgate Shopping Centre business robbery that took place recently.

