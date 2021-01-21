Crime 21.1.2021 09:28 am

Accountant who stole R268K from SA Nuclear Energy Corporation gets 5 years in jail

News24 Wire
Picture: iStock.

An investigation by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime team resulted in Kwinana being arrested in 2015.

A 45-year-old accountant was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment with the option of a R30,000 fine for fraud in the Brits Magistrate’s Court in North West on Tuesday.

Calvin Kwinana, who was employed by the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation as an accountant, misappropriated company funds to the tune of R268,000.

He transferred it to his personal account, said Hawks spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso.

An investigation by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime team resulted in Kwinana being arrested in 2015. He made a series of court appearances until his recent conviction and sentencing.

