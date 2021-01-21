Welkom police seize liquor, cigarettes valued at R2 million, 8 suspects held

Police in the Free State on Wednesday confiscated counterfeit liquor and cigarettes valued at around R2 million and arrested eight suspects.

Police spokesperson in the province, Colonel Thandi Mbambo, said the suspects – aged between 22 and 57 – were arrested by members of the Welkom K9 Unit in Riebeeckstad, Welkom, for transporting liquor and for selling or dispensing it as well as for selling it in an unregistered premises.

“Charges under the Disaster Management Act adjusted alert level 3 were also added which included transportation and selling liquor during lockdown,” Mbambo said.

Mbambo said the suspects were travelling in a white bakkie with tinted windows, which police followed until it stopped at a house in the area and the eight suspects were seen offloading alcohol from the vehicle.

“The [police] members searched the premises and found more liquor and cigarettes. The two members called for backup from Welkom Public Order Police and Welkom CIG Counter Narcotics as well as the Liquor Board so as to confirm the authenticity of the discovered items.

“Police thereafter confiscated counterfeit liquor and cigarettes valued at about R2 million.

“The suspects will appear at Welkom Magistrate Court soon.”

