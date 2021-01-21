 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Over 1,000 rule breakers nabbed a day

Crime 3 hours ago

In the first two weeks of the adjusted level 3 lockdown, effected on 29 December, more than 20,000 arrests had been made.

Bernadette Wicks
21 Jan 2021
04:47:24 AM
PREMIUM!
Over 1,000 rule breakers nabbed a day

A South African Police Service (SAPS) officer gestures towards his watch while asking a pedestrian why he is not home before the new curfew time, to help curb the spread of Covid-19, in Johannesburg on December 29, 2020. - The South African president on December 28, 2020 announced new lockdown measures to halt the spread of COVID-19. One of the measures is a new curfew that will now start at 9 pm -- from 11 pm previously -- while non-essential establishments such as shops, bars and restaurants will close from 8 pm. (Photo by Wikus de Wet / AFP)

In the 300 days since South Africa first went into lockdown, on average more than 1,000 people have been arrested every day for contravening the Disaster Management Act and the regulations published under it. Last week, Police Minister Bheki Cele said more than 342,000 people had been arrested and charged under the Act. And the number is still rising. He also revealed that in the first two weeks of the adjusted level 3 lockdown, effected on 29 December, more than 20,000 arrests had been made. Dr Johan Burger, a policing expert at the Institute for Security Studies, said this week...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
More than 2000 SANDF soldiers deployed to assist in Covid-19 lockdown efforts 20.1.2021
Questions over constitutionality of state of disaster 20.1.2021
Health professionals, SANDF to assist in Covid-19 vaccine rollout 19.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WRAP: 300 days of lockdown – How we survived

Business News Continued booze ban could shatter SA’s glass industry, says Consol

Crime WATCH: Police officers caught assaulting two men

Eish! Man wins R60m PowerBall shortly after being dumped by lover 

Business News Mirror Trading International bitcoin scam investors to pay back the money


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.