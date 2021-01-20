DA KZN calls for commission of inquiry into killing of ‘izinduna’

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal has called for Premier Sihle Zikalala to establish a commission of inquiry into the killing of traditional leaders (izinduna) in the province.

This after an induna in the uMgungundlovu District, Bongumusa Mdluli, was fatally gunned down by unknown assailants in his home near Cato Ridge on Sunday, bringing to two the number of izinduna who have been killed over the weekend in the district.

Richard Bonginkosi Dlomo, who served as induna under the Nxamalala sub clan, was also gunned down in his home near Howick at the weekend.

Mdluli served as induna under the Manyavu Traditional Council.

The DA’s KwaZulu-Natal leader Zwakele Mncwango said the party was alarmed by the deaths of izinduna and extended its condolences to their families and loved ones.

Mncwango said the alleged “assassination” of at least 25 izindunas in the province in the past two years was of deep concern.

Mncwango further said the police should prioritise these murders and work tirelessly to resolve the cases.

“Arrests need to be made and criminal charges must result in convictions for the perpetrators. While the DA regards any unnatural death as one death too many, izinduna provide valuable services to their communities and these murders must be regarded as acts of treachery.

“Furthermore, many of these izinduna are located in rural areas and, once again, the issue of rural safety is brought into the spotlight. A determined, multi-faceted approach to this ongoing problem needs to be prioritised so that all rural communities can be given the protection they deserve,” Mncwango said.

Mncwango added that the inquiry into these murders needs to focus on the actions of the police, whether arrests were made, the motives behind the killings and what could be done to bring an end to these murders.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs, Sipho Hlomuka, said he was saddened by the recent murders.

Hlomuka called on the affected communities to work with the police towards the apprehension of anyone who could have been involved in these murders.

The MEC also expressed his concern at the “flagrant disregard for human life by forces that are hell-bent on undermining the institution of traditional leadership” in the province.

“We appeal to communities to not take the law into their own hands but to work with the law-enforcement agencies to ensure that the cowards who committed these acts are brought to justice,” Hlomuka said.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

