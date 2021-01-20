Free State man bust transporting liquor in company car

Police in the Free State on Tuesday, at around 10.30am, arrested a suspect transporting liquor in contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

Free State police spokesperson, Colonel Thandi Mbambo, said members of the Harrismith visible policing unit were on a patrol when they received a tip-off about a suspect transporting liquor with a company vehicle.

Mbambo said a vehicle matching the description the police had received through the tip-off was spotted driving on Stuart Street and when stopped and searched, police found it “fully loaded with alcohol”.

“The 57-year-old man was arrested and fined R5000 for violating the Disaster Management Act adjusted level 3 regulations,” Mbambo said.

Meanwhile, police in the Western Cape bust a truckload of liquor worth an estimated R640,000 on Tuesday afternoon and arrested nine suspects aged between 26 and 55.

