Cape Town police arrest nine suspects for transporting booze

Nine men were arrested for transporting alcohol, despite President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement during his address to the nation, that the sale and distribution of alcohol has been extended.

This after police received a tip-off about illegal liquor trading from a farm in Paarl and at a premises at Airport Industria, Cape Town.

Crime intelligence operatives assisted by anti-gang unit members bust a truckload of liquor on Tuesday afternoon. Nine suspects aged between 26 and 55 were arrested, with wine, a substantial amount of cash and a delivery truck being seized.

According to Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk, liquor worth an estimated R640,000 was seized from the truck.

WATCH: Liquor traders’ plea to Ramaphosa: ‘End booze ban now’



“Inside the premises in Airport Industria, police discovered a storage facility equipped with security uniforms, safes, forklifts and more boxes of alcohol,” said Van Wyk.

The suspects have been charged for contravening the Disaster Management Act regulations in relation to the selling, dispensing and distributing alcohol.

All arrested suspects are expected to appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Western Cape police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Yolisa Mokgabudi has commended the unrelenting efforts of all police officials involved in ensuring adherence to the regulations of the adjusted level 3 regulations.

