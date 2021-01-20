Suspect in murder of ex-Eastern Cape police commissioner’s wife murder abandons bail

A suspect appeared in court on Wednesday in connection with the murder of former Eastern Cape police commissioner’s wife.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in the Eastern Cape, Anelisa Ngcakani, said the suspect, Nkosinathi Junior George, 24, abandoned his bail application when he appeared briefly in the Peddie Magistrate’s Court and the matter was postponed to 28 January for an indictment to be served.

Ngcakani said George appeared in court in connection with the murder of Wilson Toba’s wife – Boniswa Alinah Toba, 74 – and Cingiswa Caroline Mila, 41, in April last year.

“The two victims are the wife and daughter-in-law of former Eastern Cape South African Police Service Provincial Commissioner, Wilson Toba.

“George, the fifth accused on this case, was arrested in Port Elizabeth by members of the South African Police Service organised crime unit on Saturday 16 January 2021. The other four accused are Nomvula Issabella Zodwa, 57, Lwando Elvis Lengisi, 32, Ayabulela Mahokoto, 27, and Thamsanqa Hlamandana, 32.

“The trial is scheduled for 15 March 2021 at the Bhisho High Court,” Ngcakani said.

Ngcakani said one of the accused, Zodwa, a former police captain, allegedly had a romantic relationship with Mila’s 55 year-old husband.

“She allegedly procured the services of Hlamandana, a sangoma from Port Elizabeth, to bewitch Mila. Instead, Hlamandana allegedly advised her to hire two men to kill Mila.

“It is alleged that on Sunday, 12 April 2020, Lengisi and George entered the Toba homestead at Celetyuma Village in Peddie, tied up Toba and Mila and stabbed them to death.

“It is further alleged that the two robbed the homestead of cellphones and an undisclosed amount of money. It is alleged that Mahokoto drove Lengisi and George on that day from Port Elizabeth to Peddie and back.

“Zodwa, Lengisi, Mahokoto and Hlamandana were arrested in Port Elizabeth in April 2020. They are in custody as they were denied bail.”

