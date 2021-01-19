Man appears in court for illegal dealing in rhino horns

A 36-year-old man appeared at the Kempton Park Regional Court on Monday, 18 January, after being arrested for illegal dealing in rhino horns.

Kelvin Chigwede – who was arrested on Saturday – was charged for illegal dealing in rhino horns and contravention of the National Environmental Biodiversity Act (NEMBA) according to Hawks’ spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

Chigwede’s case was postponed to 26 January for a formal bail application.

Arrest

In a statement, Ndivhuwo said the Hawks had began an investigation after information of illegal dealing in rhino horn was received.

“In December last year, Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime in Germiston, Benoni SAPS and the South African National Parks (SANPARK) followed up on intelligence regarding a consignment declared as chicken food mixture packaged in a blue geyser at a warehouse in Kempton Park, containing rhino horns weighing about 72.4 kilograms.

“It is alleged that the consignment was intercepted by authorities after being dropped off at a warehouse on the same day. During an investigation, it was discovered that it was destined for Malaysia.”

Ndivhuwo said further investigation led the police to a residence in Benoni where a search warrant was executed on Saturday, which resulted in Chigwede’s arrest.

“Upon searching the premises, authorities found about half a million rand in cash and it was seized for investigation purposes since it is suspected to be the proceeds of illegal dealings.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.