PE teen arrested for allegedly raping girl, 12

A 16-year-old boy from Port Elizabeth has been arrested for the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Captain Khaya Tonjeni, said the juvenile suspect was arrested by the Nelson Mandela Bay police, assisted by the police from Bethelsdorp.

“It is alleged that on Saturday 9 January 2021 at approximately 2pm, a 12-year-old girl was swimming in a local dam in Booysen Park with friends. When she got out of the water to change, she was approached by two males who forced her into the bushes and then raped her. The victim’s friends informed her mother and a case of rape was opened at Bethelsdorp police station.

ALSO READ: Community in shock as attackers try to drown elderly farm foreman in septic tank

“On Monday 18 January 2021, the investigator followed up on information which led to the arrest of a 16-year-old teenager at his house in the Qunu area in Bethelsdorp. One suspect is still at large but the investigation is ongoing,” Tonjeni said.

The 16-year-old suspect is expected to appear at Nerina House juvenile court in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday, facing a charge of rape, Tonjeni added.

Eastern Cape police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga, said that for the police, violence against women and children was a priority and perpetrators of such crimes would be arrested.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

ALSO READ: Argument over queue jumping in KZN ends in deadly shooting

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.