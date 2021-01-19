Argument over queue jumping in KZN ends in deadly shooting

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested a 45-year-old suspect after an argument over the jumping of a queue ended in a shooting, killing one man.

Police spokesperson in the province, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said the incident reportedly happened at around 8am on Tuesday.

“A group of people were standing in a queue outside the business premises on Old Main Road in Isipingo when an argument ensued about two men who were suspected of jumping the queue.

“During the argument, the suspect produced his firearm and fired shots wounding two people. The suspect fled the scene after the incident towards the corner of Inwabi and Gokul Road where he was approached by another male who tried to stop him. He produced his firearm and shot the victim believed to be in his thirties on the chest. He was declared dead at the scene.

“The community members gathered and assaulted the suspect. With the assistance of the security company, the suspect was apprehended and brought to the police. His firearm was also seized. A 45-year-old suspect was taken to hospital after he sustained injuries and is under police guard. Charges of murder and attempted murder are being investigated by Isipingo SAPS [SA Police Service].”

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula, has appealed to community members not to approach armed suspects but they must immediately contact the police.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

