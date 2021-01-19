Family denies claims of involvement in Teddy Mafia’s murder

Family members of the late suspected drug kingpin, Yaganathan Pillay, also known as Teddy Mafia, have denied claims of any involvement in the death and killing of their beloved father.

Pillay was gunned down at his home in Taurus Street, Shallcross, on Monday, January 4.

A few days after the death of Pillay, a voice note went viral on social media, claiming that Pillay’s daughter, Jolene Naidoo shot her father in the head.

According to the voice note, which was circulated, the two men, who were beheaded shortly after the incident, were friends of Pillay.

The origins of the voice note are unknown.

In the voice note, it is further stated that the guns were being checked by Pillay as he wanted to purchase them, however, the gun was ‘one-up’ and went off, leaving a gunshot wound to Pillay’s hand.

In the voice note, the unknown individual also claims that the daughter assumed that her father was shot by these men and started firing rapidly, which caused the bullet wound to Pillay’s head.

There were also claims of his son-in-law, Isaac Naidoo, who is Jolene’s husband, having combed the scene to remove all evidence so he is not implicated in his father-in-law’s murder.

Refuting these allegations, Pillay’s other daughter, Terrisa Chunder, squashed claims of her sister and brother-in-law having any involvement in the murder of their father.

She said: “Our family is heartbroken and we are still battling to come to terms with the loss of my father. These are all false accusations and we want the people, who are accusing my sister, to come forward with evidence. My sister and brother-in-law were at their home at the time of the incident and I am the person, who ran to my father, after hearing gunshots. We are pleading with the community to stop spreading rumours.”

On Monday, January 18, the 16-day ceremony was held for Pillay and family members still cannot believe that he is no more.

According to the family, they have an attorney, who is investigating the matter together with the police. They are sure that their father’s culprits will be brought to book soon.

KZN provincial police spokeswoman, Col Thembeka Mbele stated that the matter is still under investigation.

“No arrests have been made,” she confirmed.

