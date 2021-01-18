Western Cape health dept condemns armed robbery at community health centre

The Western Cape Department of Health has strongly condemned the armed robbery that took place at Retreat Community Health Centre (CHC) on Sunday.

The department’s spokesperson, Mark van der Heever said the robbery has been reported to the authorities and services have since resumed.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut said the Steenberg police are investigating the robbery which took place at around midnights on 11th Ave Cafda Village, Steenberg.

“The victim and his wife were robbed of three cellular telephones and cash by three suspects who are yet to be arrested,’ Traut said.

Van der Heever said the provincial department of health is “deeply distressed” by the robbery, during which a security guard and community members were attacked.

Van der Heever said the robbery “continues to add additional psychological trauma and strain on our staff, who continue to fight the pandemic during this second wave of Covid-19”.

“Emergency Health services at Retreat CHC will temporarily only be available from 7am to 5pm on Sunday and Monday 18 January 2021. All emergencies after 5pm will be diverted to Victoria Hospital. Our MOU (Midwife Obstetrics Unit) will remain open for 24 per day.

“We apologise for any inconvenience,” Van der Heever said.

The chairperson of the community health centre Henry Moses said: “We are very disappointed to see that the clinic has been robbed for a second time. As a community we need to rally together to show that we will no longer tolerate this behaviour. It is not right that staff and security must endure this type of behaviour.

The Retreat Steenberg Civic Association’s Marl Solomons said the association also condemns the robbery.

“We are in the process of partnering with the facility in their efforts to strengthen and sustain security measures and appeal to our community to roll up their sleeves and join us in doing so. Without this facility in our community, many members of our community will suffer,” Solomons said.

