Crime 17.1.2021 08:02 am

Police launch search for unknown suspects after 7-year-old boy shot dead in Soweto

News24 Wire
Image for illustration: iStock

According to reports, an unconfirmed number of unknown suspects fired shots from the outside, while the deceased minor and three adults were asleep in a shack in Phiri, Soweto.

Gauteng police have launched a search for unknown suspects following a shooting incident in which a seven-year old boy was fatally wounded in Phiri, Soweto.

“It is reported that at around 02:30 in the early hours of Saturday morning, 16 January 2021, while the deceased minor and three adults were asleep in a shack in Khaphamali Street, an unconfirmed number of unknown suspects fired shots from the outside, fatally wounding the boy and injuring the three male victims who were rushed to hospital for medical attention,” police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said in a brief statement on Saturday.

Enca reported that one woman said she was struck with a gun, but was spared further injury due to her son defending her.

Cases of murder and attempted murder were being investigated, however, the motive behind the shooting was yet to be determined.

Police are further appealing to anyone with information that could assist in the apprehension of the suspects, to urgently report to police at Moroka SAPS, or call Crime Stop.

