Crime 16.1.2021 05:12 pm

Gang members arrested after gang rape, murder of Port Elizabeth teen

News24 Wire
Gang members arrested after gang rape, murder of Port Elizabeth teen

Image: iStock

The first five suspects had gang affiliations and were aged between 18 and 33.

Eight men have been arrested in connection with the gang rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in Port Elizabeth.

Five suspects were arrested on Sunday and appeared in court on Monday, while another three were arrested this Friday.

The body of a 14-year-old girl was found on 7 January, lying in the bushes between Gelvandale and Algoa Park in Port Elizabeth. A day later, she was identified as Patronicia (Mandy) Jordaan from Helenvale.

It is believed that, on 5 January, at about 21:30, Jordaan was at a house in the area with 12 men, where she was allegedly gang raped.

At about 03:00 on 6 January, everyone left the house and Jordaan was left with six men. Her body was discovered the next day, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

“Early on Saturday 9 January… at about 06:00, the hunt for the suspects began and at about 07:15, the first two suspects were arrested at a house in Old Stanford Road. A few minutes later, three other suspects were rounded up at houses in Bongo and Pienaar streets,” she said.

The first five suspects had gang affiliations and were aged between 18 and 33, Naidu said.

The other three men are aged 21, 30 and 38.

They are expected to appear in court on Monday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Environment WATCH: Military helicopter rescues Lochvaal family from flood

Africa Who is Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni, one of Africa’s longest serving leaders?

Motoring News Baby SUV boom: What SA buyers can expect in 2021

Gaming and Tech WhatsApp delays data sharing change after backlash

Business News Big fight about small business


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition