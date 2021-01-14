Bicycles worth R850K stolen recovered after robbery at Cape Town cycling shop

Robbers made off with around R850,000 in high-end bicycles they stole from a specialist cycling shop in Sunningdale, Cape Town this week.

Western Cape police said the robbery was around the time the lockdown curfew kicked in, at 21:00 on Wednesday.

A security guard at the centre the shop is located in was overpowered by three armed robbers who stole his cellphone and hand radio.

They threw a concrete slab through a window to smash it and made off with the bicycles.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the guard managed to hit the panic button and Table View police joined armed response companies trying to catch the robbers.

“Eventually, the robbers were cornered and stopped their vehicle and fled further on foot in different directions,” said Traut.

“Police fired one shot and injured one of the suspects and arrested him. His accomplices managed to escape and are being sought.”

The person who was arrested was taken to hospital for treatment, and was expected to appear in court when discharged from hospital.

“All the stolen bikes have been recovered,” said Traut.

Western Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata expressed her gratitude, and applauded the armed response officers for their swift reaction and for alerting police.

She asked that anybody with information on the whereabouts of the other bicycle thieves contact Table View police at 021 521 3300, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

